Keerthy Suresh's 'Rang De' Moment As She Smoothly Changes Into Colourful Outfits: Watch

Miss India actress Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to flaunt her outfit-changing skills in the latest video. The 28-year-old actress is all set to grace the big screen with her upcoming romance film Rang De with Nithiin on the 26th of March. Sticking to her Rang De title theme, the actress uploaded a video on her social media that showed off her looks in colorful outfits. Watch Keerthy Suresh's latest Instagram video here!

Keerthy Suresh's video on Instagram

The actress who was last seen in the National Award-winning movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham flaunted four different traditional attires in her new Instagram video. The video started off with the actress donning a beautiful pale olive green saree. The video progressed with Keerthi Suresh smoothly transitioning into wearing three saree of the colours red, yellow, and lavender.

Keerthy captioned her video wishing that changing outfits should have been as easy as in this video. She credited the stylist responsible for her colourful outfits in the video tagging Shravya Varma. The video was Keerthy Suresh's Rang De BTS as the actress used the hashtag #RangdeBTS in her post.

Netizens reaction to Keerthy Suresh's video

Fans were quick to comment on Keerthy's latest post as the comment section was flooded with fire and heart emojis for the actress. One fan complimented the actress writing Fantastic in the comments while another fan wrote about how gorgeous the actress looked. With heart eyes emojis and words of praise, fans supported the actress and sent her love through their comments.

Pic Credit: Keerthy Suresh Instagram.

A look at Keerthy Suresh's movies over the years

Entering the film industry as a child actress, Keerthy started her career as a lead actress in Geethaanjali released in 2013. Keerthy Suresh's movies like Ring Master, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Sandakozhi 2, and Sarkar helped her rise to prominence in the South cinema. Her role in Mahanati in 2018 received critical acclamation as it won her the Nationa Award for Best actress. Keerthy Suresh's latest movie Rang De, directed by Venky Atluri is all set to hit the theatres this March.

Promo Pic Credit: Keerthy Suresh Instagram.

