Kerala Govt Opposes Dileep's Plea To Hand Over Case To CBI, Quash FIR In Assault Case

In a major development in the 2017 Kerala assault case, Kerala High Court heard actor Dileep's plea to quash FIR against him or hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to conspiracy to harm police officers investigating actor abduction case. According to sources, the court has reserved the order for a week. The state government submitted that the CBI probe is not necessary as there was no allegation and the investigation by the crime branch is biased and prejudiced.

Kerala High Court to pronounce verdict in one week

The court has asked whether the final report will be filed during the pendency of the case. The court will further pronounce the verdict in one week. The prosecution replied that the final report will not be filed during the period.

Earlier this month, Actor Dileep had contended in the Kerala High Court that the Crime Branch has levelled false and fabricated allegations of destruction of evidence against him and others in the case.

On March 29, actor Dileep and director Balachandra Kumar were interrogated together as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged attack on an actor. Balachandra Kumar, who's also a former friend of Dileep, was also called to the Aluva Police Club during Dileep's second day of questioning by the Kerala Police Crime Branch. The interrogation was based on Balachandra Kumar's statements that Dileep had watched the attack on the actor. Dileep was interrogated on Monday for 7 hours.