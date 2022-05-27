The Kerala State Film Awards recently took place and honoured several popular actors and hit films that made waves in the film industry. Saji Cherian, the Minister for Culture announced the winners at the 52nd edition of the event and actors including Biju Menon and Joju George, who shared the top spot for the Best Actor award and Revathy won big at the event.
Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Full List of Winners
Biju Menon won the award for Best Actor for his role in Aarkkariyam, in which he took on the lead role alongside Sharaf U Dheen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and others. However, he was not the only recipient of the awards, as Joju George also won the honour of receiving the Best Actor award for his work in four projects including Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu. The Best Actress award was presented to Revathy, for her role as Asha in Bhoothakaalam. Apart from these three stars, other actors from the industry were also honoured at the Kerala film awards 2022.
Kerala State Film Awards 2022 winners
- Best Director – Dileesh Pothan for Joji
- Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala
- Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji
- Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam
- Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu
- Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham
- Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran
- Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram
- Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala
- Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam
- Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam
- Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali
- Best Music Director (Background Score) – Justin Varghese for Joji
- Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam
- Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu
- Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli
- Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli
- Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose for Minnal Murali
- Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane
- Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu
- Best Choreographer – Arun Lal for Chavittu
- Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S
- Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam
- Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali
- Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham
- Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali
- Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli
- Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight
- Special Jury Award – Sherry Govindan for Avanovilona
- A Special Award for the Promising Debut in Direction – Krishnendu Kalesh for Prappeda
- Special Award in Any Category for Women/Transgender – Negha S for Antharam
Image: Instagram/@bijumenonofficial, @joju_georgee
