The Kerala State Film Awards recently took place and honoured several popular actors and hit films that made waves in the film industry. Saji Cherian, the Minister for Culture announced the winners at the 52nd edition of the event and actors including Biju Menon and Joju George, who shared the top spot for the Best Actor award and Revathy won big at the event.

Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Full List of Winners

Biju Menon won the award for Best Actor for his role in Aarkkariyam, in which he took on the lead role alongside Sharaf U Dheen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and others. However, he was not the only recipient of the awards, as Joju George also won the honour of receiving the Best Actor award for his work in four projects including Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu. The Best Actress award was presented to Revathy, for her role as Asha in Bhoothakaalam. Apart from these three stars, other actors from the industry were also honoured at the Kerala film awards 2022.

Kerala State Film Awards 2022 winners

Best Director – Dileesh Pothan for Joji

Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala

Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji

Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam

Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu

Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham

Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran

Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram

Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam

Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam

Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali

Best Music Director (Background Score) – Justin Varghese for Joji

Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam

Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu

Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli

Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli

Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose for Minnal Murali

Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane

Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu

Best Choreographer – Arun Lal for Chavittu

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam

Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali

Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham

Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali

Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli

Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight

Special Jury Award – Sherry Govindan for Avanovilona

A Special Award for the Promising Debut in Direction – Krishnendu Kalesh for Prappeda

Special Award in Any Category for Women/Transgender – Negha S for Antharam

