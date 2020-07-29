'KGF' Actor Yash Calls Sanjay Dutt 'Timeless In Age' On His 61st Birthday

Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday today, i.e July 29, 2020. On account of his birthday, the actor revealed the first look poster from KGF: Chapter 2, where Dutt will be essaying the role of the antagonist Adheera. The first look of Sanjay Dutt from KGF: Chapter 2 is menacing, to say the least. In the poster, Dutt can be seen showing respect to a weapon which visibly looks like a sword. Dutt sports face tattoos and tattoos which cover the back of his head. Actor Yash, who essays the lead role in the KGF franchise could not stop himself from sharing a heartfelt comment under Sanjay Dutt's post on Instagram. Check it out below.

KGF's Yash comments under Dutt's post

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram on his 61st birthday and shared his first look from KGF: Chapter 2. In the caption, the actor wrote that it has been a pleasure to work on the film and he couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. He tagged a bunch of people associated with the film under the post and thanked them for their support. Actor Yash commented under the post writing - 'Timeless in age, Brutal in style. Its a pleasure not just working with u but to get to know u. Happy birthday to a wonderful soul! We love u Baba!!' Check out his comment below -

Sanjay will essay the role of the primary antagonist in the upcoming film. Pitting Dutt's Adheera against Yash's Rocky. The director of the film, Prashanth Neel, also took to his Twitter and shared the same poster writing that the character of Adheera has been inspired by the 'brutal ways of Vikings'. The Vikings connection can be seen with Dutt's look in the poster too.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt asked to shine a light on the character he will be playing in the film during a promotional event. The actor had replied saying that Adheera as a character is very strong and drew a comparison with Thanos from Marvel's Avengers. According to the actor, Adheera was the zone he was looking for as he has a menacing aura and looks.

