KGF Actor Yash Rejected A Period Drama That Could Have Been His Bollywood Debut

KGF star Yash is a popular name in South Indian cinema. His Bollywood debut was anticipated by many fans. However, it looks like the Kannada actor seems quite happy by doing films in the South. However, did you know that the actor was reportedly offered a role in Bollywood film titled Laal Kaptaan that eventually casted Saif Ali Khan? Read on to know more.

Yash was offered Laal Kaptaan before Saif Ali Khan

Yash enjoys a massive fan following, especially after his stunning performance in KGF. According to a report by Bollywood Life, 2019's release Laal Kaptaan was initially offered to Yash, however, the actor rejected the film. The actor was offered the lead role in the film that was eventually portrayed by Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan.

Released in 2019, Laal Kaptaan is a period drama full of action thriller elements that is co-written as well as directed by Navdeep Singh. Backed by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yello Productions, the film features Saif Ali Khan as a bounty hunter who goes on a killing spree with the intention of revenging upon a Subedar, who is also chased by the Marathas ever since he double crossed them. The film also features Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain and Deepak Dobriyal. Set in the late 1700s, the film did not perform well at the box office.

Furthermore, the Lucky star is currently gearing up for the release of the sequel of the KGF franchise. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in essential roles. The filmmakers have been postponing the KGF release as they hope fans to experience the thrill on the big screen when the theatres in every states are fully open and running successfully.

The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel and Yash can be seen playing the lead role of a Mumbai based criminal named Rocky. His character aspires to gain more power after eliminating a prominent gangster Garuda. Dutt will be portraying the role of Adheera, the co-lead and main antagonist of the film. His character's name is mentioned several times in the first instalment.

IMAGE: YASH OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM