KGF Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Yash-starrer Earned

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1 is a 2018 Kannada-language period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie revolves around Rocky, a young man, who seeks power and wealth in order to fulfill a promise to his dying mother. His quest takes him to Mumbai, where he gets involved with the notorious gold mafia. Other than south superstar Yash, the KGF cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash in pivotal roles. Here is everything you need to know about the KGF box office collection.

KGF Box Office collection

According to a report by Business Today, the Yash starrer film, which is the most expensive Kannada movie ever made until now. The KGF budget is slated to be Rs 80 crores and the action-thriller flick managed to soar at the box office because of positive word of mouth. The film released on December 21, 2018, and the film's Hindi version earned Rs 21.45 crore in its first week, Rs 11.50 crore in the second week, and Rs 7.44 crore in the third week at the domestic box office. KGF has also managed to earn Rs 1.61 crore in its fourth weekend, therefore taking its overall Hindi version collections to Rs 42 crore.

The action film made full use of the holiday on December 25 and thanks to increased viewership, the film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in terms of worldwide collections within less than a week of its release. KGF earnings touched the Rs 250 crores mark within 50 days of its release and have become the highest-grossing Kannada movie to ever hit screens. It was premiered in more than 100 theatres in 50 locations overseas and became the fastest Kannada film to cross $200k and $300k in the United States box office. Apart from the USA, the film collected £22,656 in the United Kingdom, $9,539 in New Zealand, and RM 11,406 in Malaysia, to collect a cumulative $1.5 million dollar overseas.

More about the film

While the development of the movie began in early 2015, the filming began only two years later, in the month of January 2017. The majority of the Kannada movie was shot in the Kolar Gold Fields and was filmed in locations such as Kolar, Mysore, and parts of North Karnataka. After the massive success of the first installment in the series, the second part is being filmed currently with the same star cast with Yash in the lead, reprising his much-popular character of Rocky.

Image Credits: Excel Movies Official Youtube Channel