'KGF Chapter 1': As Yash-starrer Clocks 3 Years, Makers Drop BTS Video Of Their Journey

The Kannada-based film, KGF Chapter 1 has clocked three years of its release on December 21. Starring Yash in the lead role, the film went on to become everyone's emotion for the cinemagoers across the world. Many fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the action drama, KGF Chapter 2, which will also star Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist.

Marking three years of KGF Chapter 1, actor Sanjay Dutt, filmmaker Prashanth Neel, and actor Srinidhi Shetty took to their social media handles and penned a sweet note. Sanjay and Prashanth Neel also dropped a behind-the-scenes video of their journey so far. Watch the video below.

3 Years of KGF Chapter 1

You guys conquered #KGFChapter1 on the big screens like your own. Thank you for all the love and support.

The video shows that the filmmaker dreamed of making 'something that was never made'. The more than two-minutes video can be showing glimpses of Yash's character Rocky and several other scenes that went on to win the hearts of the audience. It also shows that the cast and crew members 'were all set out to create another history.' The clip ends with the release date of KGF Chapter 2.

Sharing the video, Prashanth Neel tweeted, "You guys conquered #KGFChapter1 on the big screens like your own. Thank you for all the love and support. Cant wait for the world to witness #KGFChapter2 on April 14th 2022. #3YearsforKGF." Sharing the same video, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "We still hear the whistles & screams echoing around us. We are indebted to all the fans who have embraced the movie as their own. This passion gives us renewed excitement & fuels our drive to present to you all #KGFChapter2 on Apr 14th 2022. #3yearsforKGF."

KGF Chapter 2

The Prashanth Neel starrer is one of the most-anticipated films of the year after its first part became a national sensation. The second instalment along with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon will also be joining them. Earlier, in September, the filmmakers revealed that the film will be hitting the silver screen on April 14, 2022. It was initially slated for July 16, 2021 release, however, was postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

KGF is the story of the most dreaded criminal Rocky and his quest to gain more power in the world. Despite Rocky's criminal background, he fights for the poor and the injustice against them. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of Rocky Bhai, the most dangerous criminal feared by mobs across regions. After losing his mother at a young age, Rocky sets off on a journey to become the most powerful man, which leads him to a gold mine called Kolar Gold Fields.

As seen in Chapter 1, actor Yash will continue playing the lead role in the second part of Prashanth Neel’s directorial. The story of the period action revolves around Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka 'Rocky', who has the misfortune of getting involved with the gold mafia.

