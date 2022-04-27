KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collection, Day 12: Yash Starrer Breaches ₹900 Cr Mark Worldwide

South actor Yash is currently basking in the success of his latest film, KGF: Chapter 2. The movie, which has impressed fans and notable names in the film industry, has recorded an unprecedented growth in its business at the box office. In the third week of its premiere, the action-thriller is inching closer to entering the Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office.

Helmed by Prashant Neel, the latest instalment features the addition of new characters essayed by seasoned actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The movie hit the big screens on April 14, 2022, and is doing exceptional business at the ticket windows.

KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collections, Day 13

According to Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of the movie collected Rs 7.48 crores on Tuesday, taking the total collection of the version to Rs 336.88 crores.

Also as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 minted around $105,000 at the US Box office, despite facing tough competition from Jersey, Beast and RRR. The Prashant Neel directorial's performance has topped all the three by earning $29,000, $2,600 and $8000 respectively.

#KGF2 maintains a strong grip on weekdays... Has chances of crossing #Dangal, *IF* it continues to score in *Week 3*/#Eid, when two prominent titles arrive... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr. Total: ₹ 336.88 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/vDYJUgIlGL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan's statistics, KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark within just 12 days of its run at the ticket windows. The total worldwide collection after week two is recorded to be Rs 907.30 crore. It is predicted that the movie which is inching towards joining the Rs 1000 crore club, might achieve the milestone by the end of week three.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹900 cr mark in just 12 days.



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 42.15 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 64.83 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 23.74 cr

Total - ₹ 907.30 cr



Terrific HOLD. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 26, 2022

The Kannada-language period action film is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films and was released theatrically in Hindi, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam.

After the assassination of Garuda, the main antagonist in the first movie, the second star sees Rocky pitted against Sanjay Dutt's malicious Adheera. In addition to this, Raveen Tandon's role has also been highly appreciated by fans and critics alike. The Monday figures of the film added to the previous Rs 321.12 crore tally, to take the total collections around Rs 329-330 crore.

