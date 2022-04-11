'KGF Chapter 2' Box Office Prediction: Yash Starrer To Earn THIS Much In Its Opening Week

The release of the much-awaited Yash starrer action-thriller KGF Chapter 2 is just around the corner. Helmed by Prashant Neel, the forthcoming instalment features the addition of new characters essayed by seasoned actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on April 14, however, the movie's pre-release business has already added a whopping Rs 10 crore to its collection.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Prediction

Fans in large numbers have already booked the tickets for the forthcoming film in Karnataka and other states. As per the certified Twitter account of the Andhra Box Office, KGF Chapter 2 has already minted Rs 10 crore in Karnataka. According to Bollywood Life, the movie is predicted to earn Rs 100 crore in Karnataka within the first week of its premiere. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the total pre-release business of KFG Chapter 2 and Beast has reached Rs 14 crore. In totality, the Yash starrer film is likely to witness a grand opening week in the post-pandemic era.

Including All languages, #KGFChapter2 Advance Bookings in India have Crossed ₹10 Cr Mark now!. Fantastic Trends, 5 Days before release. Most probably This is just a warm-up! #KGF2onApr14 pic.twitter.com/vVh1lHaubG — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 9, 2022

#Beast + #KGFChapter2 - 14 crs+ theatre advance from #Kerala till now 🔥🙏



Expecting all-time biggest opening weekend in the history of #Kerala box office 💥💥💥 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) April 9, 2022

'This movie is crown of Kannada': Umair Sandhu

With just days left for the film's premiere, Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, availed an opportunity to watch the Prashant Neel directorial. Taking to his Instagram stories, the UAE-based film critic, shared his review of the film heaping immense praises on the makers of the film. The UAE-based critic hailed the film as the 'crown of Kannada' adding that it contains 'high octane' action-packed sequences.

According to him, all the actors have nailed their roles in the Prashant Neel directorial. While concluding his review, the critic hinted that the climax of KGF Chapter 2 ends on a shocking note. Sandhu expressed that he got 'goosebumps' while watching the film. Notable, the Yash starrer has received a whopping 5 stars from the film critic.

The Kannada-language period action film is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films and will be released theatrically in Hindi, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam. The second instalment of the two-part series will unveil how Yash frees all the slaves from the heinous reigning empire of malicious people who keeps them trapped. After the assassination of Garuda, the main antagonist in the first movie, now fans are eagerly waiting to know who will Rocky (Played by Yash) face next. What happens to the gold smugglers and their empire, what happens to Rocky’s quest of becoming the richest person in the whole world, and how will Rocky emerge victoriously, are questions that fans desperately seek to know in KGF Chapter 2. Amid this, the malicious look of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's makeover as the Prime Minister has left fans more intrigued.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash/@duttsanjay