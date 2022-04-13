KGF Chapter 2: Makers Urge Audience To Fight Against Piracy Ahead Of Yash-starrer Release

Popular actor Yash is currently gearing for the release of his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2, which is set to hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. The film will be helmed by Prashanth Neel and will also star Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The makers of the film took to social media to release a statement and urged fans to 'fight against piracy' and refrain from clicking pictures and videos of the upcoming film when they watch it on the big screens.

KGF: Chapter 2 makers urge fans to fight against piracy

The makers of the film took to social media a day before the release of the movie and warned the audience of the film against piracy. They requested fans not to click pictures and take videos of the film and to avoid posting them online. They emphasized that the team has worked on the franchise for eight years and has put in their all to give fans the film. The KGF 2 team wished that the film be watched by all only in cinemas and asked everyone not to spoil the element of surprise for those eagerly waiting to watch it. They also provided important contact numbers and email ids if anyone wishes to report piracy. The team's note read-

"8 YEARS OF BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS HAVE GONE INTO BRINGING YOU ALL KGF. WE URGE YOU ALL TO NOT TAKE VIDEOS WHILE WATCHING KGF CHAPTER 2 IN THE CINEMAS AND UPLOAD IT ON THE INTERNET. LET'S ALL EXPERIENCE THE GRANDIOSE OF KGF IN THE CINEMAS ONLY AND NOT SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS WAITING TO WATCH IT IN THE THEATRES."

Ahead of the release of the film, the team also released an all-new song Sulthan, which took fans' excitement about the film to another level. The video of the foot-tapping and powerful track featured some of Yash's most intense looks and fans cannot wait for the KGF 2 release. The track has been crooned by a large group of talented individuals including Brijesh Shandilya, Sandesh Datta Naik, Sachin Basrur, Saaj Bhatt, Santhosh Venky, Mohan Krishna, Laxman Datta Naik, and many others.

Listen to Sulthan here

Image: Instagram/@excelmovies