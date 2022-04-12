'KGF: Chapter 2': Release Date, Time, Cast, Trailer, Budget, Online Booking And More

As fans eagerly await the release of the highly-anticipated Kannada period action film, KGF: Chapter 2, here's a look at the cast, plot, budget, etc. of the Yash starrer.

The movie will mark the second instalment to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1.

KGF: Chapter 2 Release date & time

Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner, Hombale Films, the movie is set to release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

KGF: Chapter 2 Budget

While the first instalment of the film was made on a budget of around Rs 80 crore, the upcoming KGF: Chapter 2 has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.

As the first reviews of the film were recently released, it can be expected that the movie will be earning big in no time.

Umair Sandhu, an overseas censor board critic and distributor termed the visuals as 'breathtaking, larger-than-life', the production design as 'grandiose and opulent' and credited the 'stunning' visual effects for imparting the movie sheen and sparkle.

KGF: Chapter 2 Online Booking

With the revelation of the release date of the film, fans are trying to assure that they have the movie tickets in hand ahead of the release and the makers recently opened the ticket counters for advance ticket bookings for the film.

KGF 2 advance booking started on 7 April 2022 for North India, Tamil Nadu and Kerala where fans can easily book tickets online through Book My Show, Paytm, or similar movie booking apps.

KGF: Chapter 2 cast, plot & more

Featuring Kannada superstar Yash in the lead role, KGF: Chapter 2 consists of some of the iconic and talented actors from the movie industry, including Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Archana Jois as Shanthamma, Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi, Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, and Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian. The movie will continue the story of Rocky who will learn more about his past after he kills Garuda in the last film.

Watch the KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer

