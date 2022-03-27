'KGF Chapter 2' Trailer: Yash-starrer Promises An Action-packed Thrilling Adventure; Watch

KGF Chapter 2 has been counted among the highly anticipated films from India and fans are eagerly awaiting to what fate has in store for Rocky (played by Yash) as he embarks upon new responsibilities in Kolar Gold Fields after freeing the region and its enslaved mine workers from the clutches of villainous Garuda. Yash was lauded by the film fraternity for his commendable performance in the first instalment of the blockbuster film, which hit the big screens back in 2018.

The makers have now released the power-packed KGF Chapter 2 trailer starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, on Sunday, March 27, and piqued fans' interest in the movie, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 14.

KGF Chapter 2 trailer

The makers of the film released the KGF: Chapter 2 trailer in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The short clip saw Yash taking on a powerful avatar as he reprised his role as Yash. The trailer builds the anticipation of fans eager to see the fan-favourite actor, who appears on-screen one minute after the clip begins. His opening lines were, "Violence... Violence... Violence, I don't like it, I avoid it. But, violence likes me." Fans then get to see a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, who will soon go head to head with Rocky in the upcoming action flick in his quest to take back KGF. The film promises heaps of action, stunts and thrill and fans can't wait to watch KGF Chapter 2 on the big screen.

Watch the KGF Chapter 2 trailer here

KGF Chapter 2 promotions

Yash recently took to his social media accounts and announced that fans will now have the chance to be part of the upcoming film's promotions. He mentioned that a 'film is nothing without the fans' and stated that KGF: Chapter 2 will be promoted via posters with art created by fans and followers of the actor and the film franchise. He wrote, "we hope you join us in putting Rocky on the world map... because all he wants is DUNIYA."

More about KGF Chapter 2

The much-awaited film will see other talented actors share the screen with Yash including Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt, who is all set to make his debut in the South Film Industry as he steps into the shoes of Adheera. Apart from him, the film will also see Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon take on pivotal roles. The film is all about Rocky, a dangerous man feared by gangsters and mobs. He becomes the most powerful individual of Mumbai as he takes on the world of crime.

Image: Twitter/@dp_karthik, @VintageVinnu