KGF Star Yash Compares His Biceps With His Son Yatharv In Adorable Video | Watch

Kannada star Yash recently shared an adorable video with his son Yatharv on Instagram on Sunday (February 5). The father-son duo can be seen having fun banter between them, comparing their muscles.

In the video, Yatharv can be heard saying, "This is soft," while touching his muscular father's arm. Yatharv extended his muscle and exclaimed, "This is hard," as Papa Yash seemed startled.

Yash continued to play with the child, seeming surprised while using his muscle. "You are the strongest," Yash patted Yatharv on the back and said. The video was posted by shared by the KGF star Naveen Gowda, aka Yash, with the caption: "This is Conviction. That's my boy!!"

Just over three hours has passed since the video was posted and it has already gone viral on social media. It has garnered more than 1 million likes on Instagram so far, and the numbers are growing quickly. Many dropped 'adorable' and 'cute' in the comment section.

More about Yash

On the work front, Yash will be next seen in KGF Chapter 3. He might also appear in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana. Reportedly, Yash is being considered by the producers for the role of Raavan. If everything goes according to plan, Yash will portray Raavan opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram, in this film.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone will play the film's female lead.