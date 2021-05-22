'KGF' Star Yash To Team Up With Director Puri Jagannadh For A Political Thriller: Reports

Puri Jagannadh is one of the well-known directors in the Telugu film industry. He has also worked with Kannada film stars like Puneet Rajkumar aka Appu, and now he will make a new addition to that list. According to a recent report, the director will be working on a film with KGF star Yash. This movie will mark the duo's first collaboration together.

Yash and Puri Jagannadh to work together soon

Yash will be soon gracing the screen in a Puri Jagannadh directorial, according to Telugu Bulletin. The movie is said to be a political thriller and it will be shot in multiple languages. This movie will reportedly go on floors after Puri Jagannadh wraps up the filming for Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. There is no official word from either party yet, but the media is abuzz with the news. Major portions of Liger are already filmed and the remaining is slated to resume shooting once the lockdown is lifted. The movie is slated to release on September 9, 2021. An official announcement about Puri Jagannadh's next film can be expected once he wraps up Liger.

On the other hand, Yash will once again be seen in his rough and tough avatar as Rocky in the movie KGF 2. The movie is slated to release on July 16, 2021. KGF 2 is the highly anticipated sequel of the KGF and it continues Rocky's story from its predecessor film. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. The teaser for the film has already garnered over 185 Million views on YouTube.

A look at Puri Jagannadh's movies

Puri Jagannadh is a well-known name in the South Indian film industry. He made his directorial debut in 2002 with the Pawan Kalyan starrer film Badri. Puri Jagannadh's Pokiri starring Mahesh Babu brought him wide recognition. The movie was also remade into several languages. He has made hit movies like iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni, Temper starring NTR Jr, to name a few. He has also directed the Kannada film Appu that brought Puneet Rajkumar into the broader limelight. Liger is Puri Jagannadh's highly anticipated movie after the success of iSmart Shankar. The movie follows the story of an MMA fighter played by Vijay Deverakonda.

(Image: Yash and Puri Jagannadh's official Instagram)

