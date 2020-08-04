'KGF' Fame Yash And Wife Radhika Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Their Kids; See Photos

KGF's Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have often treated their fans with photos of their kids. This time around, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Radhika gave a sneak peek to her fans from the celebrations. Radhika took to her Instagram and shared a few photos of her kids celebrating their first-ever Raksha Bandhan.

In the photos, Yash-Radhika's daughter Arya can be seen tying a rakhi to their son, who is adorably regarded as Rocky Jr. as his real name hasn't been disclosed to the public yet by the couple.

Yash's kids celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram and shared a series of five photos from their Raksha Bandhan celebration. In the first photo, Arya can be seen holding up a puja plate to kick off the Rakhi tradition. Both siblings can be seen sporting ethnic outfits. In the second photo, Arya can be seen tying up a rakhi on Rocky Jr's wrist. The final photo of Pandit's uploads on account of Instagram features her holding her kids while sitting on a couch as they pose for the camera.

This won't be the first time Radhika Pandit has given a glimpse of her kids. A quick glance at her Instagram reveals that Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari actor shares adorable photos from her family time on social media. Recently, Pandit had shared a photo of her daughter Arya reading a 'Moral Stories for Kids' book and looking immersed in it completely. Along with the photo, the actor wrote 'I haven't concentrated this hard even during exams!! I prefer giving her books instead of phones/television, to keep her entertained, this way she develops the habit of reading. Of course now she just looks at the pictures!!'. Check out the photo below -

On the other hand, KGF: Chapter 2's shooting has been reportedly scheduled to resume on August 15, 2020. The film had already completed 90 per cent of the shoot and is left with only a few key scenes and a major fight scene to film. The technicians for the film have been temporarily camoed in a hotel near the filming location and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule of the film is over.

