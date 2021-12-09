KGF's Yash, Radhika Pandit Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary, Actress Pens Special Note

Kannada film actor Yash celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife Radhika Pandit. Both the actors took to their respective social media handles and marked the special day. Radhika shared a picture of two at a picturesque location while Yash shared a throwback photo with her. Take a look at their post below.

Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Yash gazed into each other’s eyes while enjoying a beautiful seaside view. She accompanied the post with a quote that read, "Somebody who betters you. Somebody who inspires and encourages you in love and in life, who pushed you towards dreams and goals you'd otherwise ignore, who selflessly sacrifice their time helping you become a courageous, well rounded happy human being. That's SACRED. You hold on to a love like that." - Beau Taplin. Happy 5th sweetheart."

Yash also took to his Instagram and shared a throwback photo of himself with his wife along with a recent picture. As he shared the photo, the actor wrote, "They say the world is beautiful… I totally agree but only when you are next to me, thank you for making my world beautiful… love you forever and ever."

Yash and Radhika met for the first time at the sets of her television serial Nandagokula in 2007. They began dating after having worked together in films, but kept their relationship private for years and away from the attention of media, and got engaged in August 2016. They got married in December in a private ceremony in Bangalore, their Ayra daughter was born in December 2018 and their son Yatharv was born in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Yash will next be seen in the highly anticipated movie K.G.F: Chapter 2, the sequel of the 2018 movie K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The movie was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on 23 October 2020, and later on 16 July 2021, in Kannada and in dubbed versions Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages but was postponed due to the pandemic in India both the times. The movie is now set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

