Kichcha Sudeep Files Defamation Case Of Rs 10 Crore Against Film Producers

Multilingual film actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, has served a defamation notice of Rs ten crore on film directors-producers M N Kumar and M N Suresh.

The acclaimed actor who earned national recognition for his movie 'Eega' (Makkhi in Hindi) sent a legal notice through C V Nagesh Associates to Kumar and Suresh.

Sudeep has made four movies 'RangaLC', 'Kaashi from village', 'Mukunda Murari' and 'Manikya' with Kumar.

The notice said on July 3, Kumar held a press meet at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, which was aired via social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and circulated through WhatsApp as well.

At the press meet, Kumar alleged that Sudeep had taken certain money as advance for working in a movie that they would be producing and that they had done 'full settlement' of payment in his favour, according to the notice.

Further, Kumar claimed that they paid advanced money to various people 'on the basis of Sudeep's insistence', the notice said.

The film producer said at the press conference that they paid advance money to Sudeep to purchase a residential property in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru, Sudeep's counsel said.

"Though the damage caused to the image and reputation of our client cannot be measured and compensated in terms of currency, our client however restricts the same to a notional figure of Rs 10 crore only). You have made yourself to pay to our client a sum of Rs ten crore only as damages," the notice said.

While Kumar was not available for comment, Suresh said he being an executive member and former secretary of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce was present during the press conference to support Kumar.

"I did not make any allegations. I only wanted the matter to be resolved amicably," Suresh said.