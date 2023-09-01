Kichcha Sudeep Gears Up For Directorial Return After A Decade With 'King Kichcha'

Kichcha Sudeep is going to turn 50 years old on September 2, 2023. Ahead of the occasion, some crucial announcements have been made. The actor is soon to appear in the high octane action Kiccha 46, which promises plenty of gore and gun-clocking action. While fans may be plenty excited for 'The Demon War,' they will also have a directorial effort to look forward to from the actioner.

3 things you need to know:

Sudeep made his debut with the 1997 Kannada film Thayavva.

He made his directorial debut with the 2006 film My Autograph.

Sudeep is also a popular playback singer.

Sudeep is set to direct KK

Ahead of his 50th birthday, his fans were greeted with the news of his return to direction. He will be directing his own pan-India film tentatively titled King Kichcha, or KK. A teaser for the same was released by KRG Studios, which is the banner under which the project will be producted. The announcement teaser features the promise of a gangster-drama with a crown and a gun drawn onto the KK logo. Moreover, it reveals that the filming for the same will begin in 2024.

Kichcha Sudeep to appear in Kichcha 46

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up to play his role as a notorious demonic killer in his new project which is tentatively titled ‘K46’. In preparation for that, the actor posted snippets of his workout and how much muscle he has gained to do the role.

(Kichcha Sudeep's physical transformation ahead of Kichcha 46 | Image: kichchasudeepa/Instagram)

Earlier in June, the ‘Eaga’ actor had released a small teaser of the film which showed a bus driving in the black of night completely bloodstained, filled with flesh and corpses while Sudeep silently was sitting in the back drinking blood soaked whiskey.

(Inputs from IANS)