'Kotigobba 3' No-show On Release Day Sparks Chaos; 'Kichcha' Sudeep Issues Statement

Just when Kotigobba 3 was finally releasing after a delay of over a year, the movie hit another roadblock. The 'Kichcha' Sudeep-starrer could not make it as scheduled on Thursday over some alleged financial issues between the producers and the financiers. This led to some aggressive scenes at the theatres in parts of Karnataka.

The lead actor and producer Soorappa Babu issued video statements urging fans not to create chaos at the cinemas. The film is now releasing on October 15.

Why was Kotigobba 3 release halted?

Fans of Sudeep landed at various theatres early in the morning to catch the 'first day first show' with garlands and sweets. However, they were told that the movie would only release the next day. Some of them waited with hopes to catch the next show, while some resorted to vandalism as scenes of stone-pelting and damaging of one of the theatres' gates were reported.

Producer Soorappa Babu was first quoted as saying that there were technical issues because of which the release could not take place. Later, he stated that the movie could not be released on Thursday as he was 'cheated'. He stated that there were 'many reasons' and that people had 'conspired' against him. He asked fans to 'pardon' him and stated that he was not at fault. Sudeep also backed the producer and said that he was 'aware' of the persons who worked against Babu.

However, as per some reports, it is being said that the chaos was due to Babu failing to make the payments to the distributors.

A note to all my friends at the theaters . pic.twitter.com/UY8Nst9WjL — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 14, 2021

Later, Sudeep issued a statement that there was 'delay due to certain issues'. He apologised to fans for the 'negligence'. The actor asked fans not to 'behave badly' at the theatres.'

The Sandalwood star hoped for a 'little patience'. He also promised that such 'chaotic scenes' won't happen with his releases in the future.

When will Kotigobba 3 release

Sudeep informed that the movie would release on Friday, and used the hashtag 'Kotigobba 3 in Theaters From Tomorrow.' He shared that there was a change in distributors, which will ensure that it was a smooth release.