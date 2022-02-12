Krithi Shetty Celebrates 1 Year Of Her Debut Film 'Uppena'; 'when My Life Really Started'

Telugu actor Krithi Shetty is celebrating the first anniversary of her debut film titled Uppena also starring Vaishnav Tej in the lead role. The commercially successful film catapulted the young actor's career and made her a household name at the mere age of 17. The actor soon set off for a flourishing career as she appeared in several popular films in significant roles such as Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju.

Born in 2003, the 18-year-old currently has a handful of highly anticipated projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in films like Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, The Warrior and Macherla Niyojakavargam. To celebrate completing a year in the film industry, Shetty took to her social media to reflect on her debut film and how her life really started after the film came out.

Krithi Shetty celebrate one year of Uppena

Taking to her Instagram on February 12, the young actor shared multiple snaps from the film to celebrate its first anniversary. She began by describing her debut as her rebirth by saying, ''1 year of uppena ❤️ If we could have two birthdays, one the day we were born and another one that we could choose, I would choose this day because it’s when my life really started''

Talking about the unconditional love and support she received from her fans since her debut, Shetty stated, ''One year of being loved unconditionally, one year of feeling grateful and happy, One year of being in an industry that has received me with warmth.

I am soo happy because I am doing something that I love SO much and to be receiving your positive feedback just keeps me going."

She also mentioned her fan pages who support her ventures by writing, ''A big thank you to my lovely fan pages who have made this journey even more memorable (was moved to happy tears after seeing your edits) I promise to work hard. Thank you so much 😊 #uppena #grattitude'' The young actor did not fail to mention her mentors who supported her as she tagged them in the post by writing, ''Special thanks to @buchibabu_sana @mythriofficial @actorvijaysethupathi @panja_vaishnav_tej @shamdat @aryasukku @thisisdsp @neethikshetty @karthik_peruru''

Image: Instagram/@krithi.shetty_official