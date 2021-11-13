'Kurup': PIL Filed Against Film Claiming It Infringes Upon Rights Of Sukumara Kurup

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking to block the release of the latest Dulquer Salmaan-starrer film, Kurup, which hit the big screens on Friday. The film is based on the life of a proclaimed offender Sukumara Kurup. Citing that the film violates and infringes upon the privacy of Kurup, the petitioner requested the Kerala High Court to hold the release of the film.

According to a report by Live Law, a Division Bench that comprises Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly admitted the plea on November 10 and issued notice to the respondents- the producers, the central and Kerala state government, and National Central Bureaus (NCBs) Interpol in the matter. The report suggests that the court is likely to hear the matter again after 10 days.

The report suggests the petitioner is a lawyer and claimed to have moved the Court to protect the privacy of the proclaimed offender and to direct the respondents to stop the release of the Mollywood film. The main allegation in the PIL is exploitation of Kurup's right to privacy. The petitioner argued that the publication based on Kurup’s life was done without seeking prior permission from him. He also cited that as a citizen of India, Kurup can invoke Articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution to protect his rights as an accused.

According to advocate Sebin Thomas, who filed the PIL on November 8, the State being the custodian of the properties of Kurup is duty-bound to protect his right to privacy. This is in light of the fact that since he is a proclaimed offender, all his movable and immovable properties are vested with the State. He further pointed out that offenders did not enjoy the freedom of movement, assembly, or association.

Thomas added that the publication of the film portrayed Kurup's personal life with ingredients of fiction that could be detrimental to the fugitive, or may even deny him justice before a court of law. The plea also discussed pre-trial incarceration needs justification depending upon the nature of offences, criminal history, terms of the sentence prescribed in the statute for such crime, probability of the accused fleeing from justice, hampering the investigation, and manipulating the victims and witnesses.

Sukumara Kurup faked his own murder to claim insurance. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, the film features Dulquer in the titular role. Earlier, according to News Minute media outlet, Dulquer on social media had expressed, "it has been a long, ambitious yet arduous journey with Kurup.” From ideation to filming, the actor noted how the production, as well as the post-production of the film, was difficult. “We as a team have fought many battles internally and externally to bring it together. To do justice to it." He added that the team would do everything within their limits for the film to become the best version of itself.

