Last Updated:

'Kurup' Twitter Review: Netizens Weigh In On Dulquer Salmaan-starrer

'Kurup' Twitter review is out! Netizens shared their views on the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer, which hit the theatres across the globe this Friday.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Kurup, kurup review

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan


Keraka was one of the states majorly affected by COVID-19 and one of the last to resume theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The hopes for theatres rest, amid multiple Over-the-Top releases, on the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup. Based on a fugitive Kerala gangster, the venture is being looked forward to by the audiences who love out-and-out commercial movies. 

The initial reviews of Kurup are out. The movie seemed to have worked its impact on audiences, as many took to Twitter to praise the film. Some of the other highlights of the comments which did not work for the movie were on its pacing, and lack of 'mass' scenes or 'wow factor.'

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup Twitter review out

'Classic', 'pure class', 'very cleverly made and executed', 'nice theatre experience' were some of the terms used for Kurup. Dulquer was hailed for his 'class' portrayal, as mentioned by one, and the performances of the supporting actors too was appreciated, with Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom and Tovino Thomas being mentioned. The second half was described as 'stellar' and the climax was termed as the 'best part' by some.

The depiction of the '80s was a factor mentioned in the comments. A Twitter user pointed out that a criminal was not glorified in the movie. Background music, cinematography, visuals and production values also found a mention in the reviews.

Some felt that it was predicatable, as they could guess what the next scene would be and that it was strictly a 'one time watch.' Among the other drawbacks for the venture was that the 'wow factor' was missing. Pacing was the only drawback, according to one netizen, while another wrote that there was a 'kind of lag.'

READ | Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' release date out: Movie coming to theatres or on Netflix?

One wrote that it was a 'spectacular slow burner that was spectacularly made.'  Many wrote that one should not expect any 'mass' dialogues or scenes in the venture. 

Kurup has been directed by Srinath Rajendran. The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Surabhi Lakshmi and Vijayaraghavan. It has been penned by Jithin K. Jose, K. S. Aravind and Daniell Sayooj Nair. Dulquer Salmaan is also one of the producers of the movie.

READ | Dulquer Salmaan-starrer unsolved mystery 'Kurup': Know more about cast, plot, trailer

The movie has the tagline, that it was the story of 'India's longest wanted fugitive' and that it was 'a tale of love, betrayal and murder.'

READ | Dulquer Salmaan shares video as Burj Khalifa lights up with 'Kurup' trailer, pens note
READ | 'Kurup': Dulquer Salmaan's thriller to release in over 1500 screens worldwide on Nov 12

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com