Kushi Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Prabhu Starrer Slows Down After Initial Spurt

Kushi is a romantic drama movie headlined by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film hit the big screens on September 1. The movie was released in several languages and held steady at the box office since its release. Opened to ₹15.25 crore, Kushi became the career-best opener for both Vijay and Samantha. On the fifth day of its release, the movie minted ₹2 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

3 things you need to know

Kushi was released to no competition at the box office on September 1.

The film marks the last theatrical role of Samantha Ruth Prabhu before her acting break.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda reunite on screen after their film Mahanatti.

Kushi sees a decline after good weekend collections

On its opening weekend, Kushi has minted ₹35.25 crore at the domestic box office. The movie has proved to be a turning point for both Samantha and Vijay's careers after their previous films were debacles - Shaakuntalam and Liger, respectively. However, from the first Monday, the film’s collections saw a decline. After collecting ₹2.15 crore on Monday, the Samantha starrer has minted ₹2 crore on its first Tuesday. The total collection of the movie stands at ₹39.40 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

(A screengrab of Ramesh Bala's tweet | Image: Ramesh Bala/X)

While the film maintains a decent business in India, it has been pulling massive crowds to theatres overseas. The film had minted more than $1 million at the USA box office in just two days of its release. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that Kushi is the 17th movie of Samantha to breach the million-dollar mark in the USA. Bala also added that the Citadel actress is the only South actor to have as many as 17 films breaching the $1 million mark.

Vijay Devearkonda celebrates Kushi success sans Samantha Ruth Prabhu



(Vijay Deverakonda celebrated the success of Kushi by cutting a cake on stage. |Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X )

On September 5, the Kushi team came together to celebrate the success of the film. The lead actor of the movie Vijay Deverakonda took part in the bash held in Vizag. The event was attended by the cast and crew of the film along with the director Shiva Nirvana, but protagonist Samantha Ruth Prabhu remained missing from the event. The actress has taken an acting hiatus for a year, to focus on her health.