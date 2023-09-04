Kushi Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Get Career Best Opening Weekend

Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got off to a decent start at the box office. The movie became Samantha and Vijay's career-best opener with a collection of ₹16 crore on day 1, September 1. It went on to collect over ₹50 crore gross within two days, making it the highest two-day collection in Vijay's career. The movie is also performing well in the US.

3 things you need to know

Kushi earned USD 1 million + in the US in two days.

The film is running house full on Sunday in several states including Andhra Pradesh.

Upon the movie's success, Vijay Deverakonda visited the Yadadri temple with his family to seek blessings.

Kushi holds well at domestic box office

Kushi performed well on its third day and collected ₹11 crore at the domestic box office. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹36.15 crore nett in India. On Sunday, the film maintained an overall occupancy rate of 51.46% for the Telugu version. The morning shows witnessed 34.12% occupancy, which climbed to 63.82% for the afternoon shows. The evening shows registered 64.49% occupancy and the night screenings showed a downward trend with an occupancy of 43.41%, according to Sacnilk.

(Kushi got a positive response from audience and witnessed a hike in its box office collection | Image: Instagram)

After scoring their career-best opening, Vijay and Samantha have also scored their biggest first-weekend collection with Kushi.

Kushi running with packed theatres

As per 123Telugu, Kushi ran housefull on Sunday in Andhra and Nizam, among other districts. Reportedly, seven theatres in Tirupati screening Kushi displayed housefull boards, while six single screens in Vizag also registered housefull shows in the evening. Meanwhile, six theatres screening Kushi in Vijaywada also saw packed houses on Sunday evening. Apart from that, the film has minted $1 million and counting at the USA box office.