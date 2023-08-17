Kushi Song Sabr- E- Dil Toote: Heartbreak Anthem From Samantha-Vijay Film Out

Kushi is all set to hit the big screens on September 1. The movie stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. The fourth single from the romantic drama was released today (August 17).

3 things you need to know

Kushi will mark the second collaboration between Samantha Ruth Prabu and Vijay Deverakonda.

The movie also stars Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar among others.

The film will release in theatres on September 1.

Kushi new song is a heartbreak anthem - Sabr- E- Dil Toote

After a couple of songs that showed lovelorn newlyweds, the latest track from Kushi is a heartbreak number. Sabr- E- Dil Toote. The audio song teases what the audiences can expect from the film. Though the music video does not show the song from the movie, stills of the lead actors take centre stage.





Through the still, audiences can see the journey of the newlyweds. From sharing heartwarming moments together and seeking comfort in each other’s arms to seeking solace and solitude away, the couple goes through the ups and downs of married life. The latest melody is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and the lyrics are penned by Raqueeb Alam. Vishal Mishra and Gayatri Asokan have lent their voice to the love song.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda thrill fans at Kushi music concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda attended the Kushi musical concert on August 15. The lead pair performed live to the title track of the film. In a clip from the mesmerising performance shared by Vijay, he can be seen lifting Samantha and sweeping her across the floor.

The Kushi concert took place in Hyderabad on Independence Day. The leading lady of the film, Samantha attended the event, despite being on a career hiatus. The actress has taken a temporary break from acting in order to focus on her health.