Leo Song Badass Out, Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Gets Rocking Anthem From Anirudh

The second single from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is now out. A lyrical video featuring stills of Vijay and Sanjay Dutt was shared by the makers. Singer and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, the voice behind the song, also gets screentime in the video.

3 things you need to know

Leo, with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, is slated for a theatrical release on October 19.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the film marks the director and actor's second collaboration after the 2021 film Master.

The song release comes amid the film's audio launch being cancelled - allegedly due to political pressure.

Badass from Leo now out



The latest song from Leo, titled Badass, is now out. An announcement regarding the same was shared a day prior by director Lokesh Kangaraj with the caption "Badass ma, Leo Das ma". The song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander with the lyrics from Vishnu Edavan.



The lyrical video carries snippets of Anirudh Ravichander belting out the powerful track. This is followed up by animated stills of Thalapathy Vijay, presumably from the movie. Not just that, the video also carries stills of Sanjay Dutt, who holds a pivotal antagonistic role in the film. Prior to Badass, the makers had released the first song from the film, Naa Ready.

Leo's audio launch was recently cancelled

As per several reports doing the rounds of the internet, the audio of launch of Leo was scheduled to take place on September 30. Rumours of the event running into problems due to political pressure had also been mounting. Though the makers were quick to quash these claims with an official clarification, the audio launch now abruptly stands cancelled. The film, meanwhile, will release on October 19.