'Maanaadu' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Simbu Starrer Gets Off To Decent Start

After a gap of one year, Silambarasan TR aka Simbu had two releases this year. The Tamil actor started the year with Eeswaran, which released in January around Pongal, and is now concluding the year with the release of Maanaadu.

The film hit the screens on Thursday. The venture has taken a good opening at the box office, with Rs 8 crore earned in Tamil Nadu alone.

Maanaadu at box office on day 1

Maanaadu, as per an industry tracker named Kaushik LM, has grossed over Rs 8 crore on opening day in Tamil Nadu. As per him, the collections could have been even more as he pointed out that all the 5 a.m. shows for the movie did not go as planned. He added that the day was not far when Silambarasan would see a double digit opening for his film.

He also used the hashtag 'Maanaadu Blockbuster' along with a new poster of the film with the words '8 crore' written on it.

➿ #Maanaadu's Day1 TN gross is comfortably 8 CR+ 🔥



Had all the already soldout 5AM shows happened as planned y'day, the gross number could've been even higher! The double digit TN opening milestone is not too far away from @SilambarasanTR_

It would be interesting to see how the movie fares over the weekend, and whether it will be able to keep the momentum going. The venture is being termed as an important one with regards to Simbu's career.

The movie is a science fiction thriller where Silambarasan portrays the role of Abdul Khaaliq. The plot revolves around him re-living the day, when he kills the Chief Minister, again and again, at a Maanaadu (conference). The tagline of the film reads, 'Stand for what is right, even if it means standing alone'.

The film has been written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film also stars SJ Suryah in the role of a police officer and Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others. The film features intense action sequences involving bomb blasts and more.

The film has faced multiple controversies. One of the first was Simbu's exit from the venture in 2019 over his issues with the director, which was resolved later on. It also faced multiple delays. The first scheduled date of release was set as November 4, before it was pushed to November 25.

A tweet by producer Suresh Kamatchi about the postponement of the film's release sparked concerns but the movie eventually hit the theatres.

The music of the movie has been rendered by Yuvan Shankar Raja.