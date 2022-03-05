'Maaran': Screenplay Writer Clarifies Quitting Dhanush's Film Over 'creative Differences'

Actors Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan are currently gearing for the release of their upcoming action-thriller flick, Maaran. However, just days ahead of the film's premeire, screenplay and dialogue writer Vivek took to social media to clarify that he walked out of the movie due to creative differences.

Upon watching the trailer of Maaran, a slew of netizens lauded Vivek for the movie's dialogues. It was at that moment, when the screenplay writer announced his fallout with the makers.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek urged netizens to credit the actual dialogue writer of the film for his prowess. Further, he cited 'creative differences' as his reason to walk out from the movie.

"Very happy to see so much, such love towards #Maaran trailer n Dialogues. As many of U hav pointed out, maaran is coming out as a stylish, commercial n emotional film. I m equally excited to watch d film like U. But those dialogues r not mine. Credits to the dialogue writer. Due to creative differences i chose to move out of #Maaran as a dialogue n screenplay writer. Thanks team for respecting my decision (sic)," he tweeted.

However, while concluding the announcement, Vivek thanked the makers of Maaran for approaching him. He lauded the lead of the movie, Dhanush for being a 'great artist'.

He wrote, "Today I am part of some of d biggest movies in india as a dialogue n screenplay writer. Wil always remember dat Maaran was d starting point. I owe a lot to @SathyaJyothi (@TGThyagarajan sir, Arjun, Siddharth, Sendhil, Prashanth Brothers) for placing so much trust in me. I owe a lot to @dhanushkraja sir for all d learning i got from the great artist.Tks @karthicknaren_M bro for d trust. Sorry to the fans." (sic)

Helmed by Karthick Naren, the much-awaited entertainer will hit Disney+Hotstar on March 11. Apart from Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a drunkard, yet passionate journalist who goes to the extreme to deliver truth to the society at the cost of endangering his life.

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja