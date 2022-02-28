'Maaran' Trailer Out Now: Dhanush Steps Into The Shoes Of An Investigative Journalist

After a long wait, the makers of the action thriller film Maaran have dropped the first trailer of the movie starring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Karthick Naren and will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Dhanush's previous movie Atrangi Re was also released on the same streaming platform and was well received by audiences. Maaran is an action thriller based on the backdrop of journalism and how politics influences the field. Watch the trailer below.

Maaran trailer out

Dhanush will be playing the role of a journalist who is striving to share true news with readers. His righteousness leads him into trouble with a powerful politician who threatens him and his family. In the journey, Dhanush's character can also be indulging in some romantic moments with Malavika Mohanan's character who also works with him in the same news agency. The trailer is also filled with high-octane action scenes where that actor can be seen single-handedly taking down the goons.

Apart from Dhanush and Malavika, the film will also see Samuthirakani, Krishnakumar and Mahendran take on pivotal roles. The actor will also be singing the opening track of the movie. The news was shared by GV Prakash Kumar, who will be composing the music score of the movie. Kumar took to his Twitter and announced that the actor would not only be acting but also lending his voice for the opening track of the movie. He wrote, "#maaran opening song work … mix and mastering on progress …. Sung by @dhanushkraja rapped by @TherukuralArivu written by @Lyricist_Vivek …. @SathyaJyothi_ @karthicknaren_M @jehovahsonalghr. (sic)"

Maaran will be Premiering on 11th March, in Disney+ Hotstar in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(Image: @disneyplusHSTam/Twitter)