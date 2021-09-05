'Maha Samudram': Aditi Rao Hydari Shares First Look Of Her Song 'Cheppake Cheppake'

Aditi Rao Hydari will soon be seen in Ajay Bhupathi's action drama Maha Samudram. The actor took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the song Cheppake Cheppake from the movie. The song will be a romantic ballad composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj starring Aditi Rao Hydari. Maha Samudram also stars Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares first look of her song Cheppake Cheppake

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram and shared the first look of her song Cheppake Cheppake also announced the release date. The song will be released to the audience on September 6. In the poster, Hyadari could be seen wearing a simple ghagra and choli as she sat on a rock with the picturesque ocean in the background. As she shared the poster, she wrote, "A love song from me to you...#Immeasurable Love #Maha Samudram."

Maha Samudram is a romantic action drama directed by RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi. The movie stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles and will mark Siddharth's comeback in Tollywood after almost eight years. The movie was initially scheduled to be released on 9 August 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2021, the new release date was announced as 14 October 2021.

Aditi Rao Hydari thanks the team of Ajeeb Daastaans

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently seen on-screen for Netflix's anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, consisting of four short film segments directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. Aditi starred in the short film Geeli Pucchi alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. Hydari took to her Instagram and thanked the entire team of the movie as it was released.

She wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful experience…From our zoom prep calls to finally shooting during the pandemic.One of the kindest, most thoughtful, sensitive teams ever. As actors, we go to work and bear our most vulnerable selves to so many people. It’s always precious to work with people who nurture us and give us the space to explore fearlessly... to be a child in a playground and forget the world... that is magic." She also thanked her co-star Konkona Sen Sharma and wrote, "@konkona, I cannot thank you enough for being so inspiring and super special inside out."

(Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram)