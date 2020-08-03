Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun Share Adorable Pictures Of Their Kids On Raksha Bandhan

South Indian actors Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun have both taken to Instagram to post pictures of their children on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Mahesh and Allu's post showcase their children celebrating the festival and both the actors have added a caption about the festival with the post as well. Take a look at the actor's post:

Allu Arjun's post

Allu Arjun uploaded a picture of his son and daughter on Instagram. The actor's daughter can be seen applying tika to her brother. The background is blurred and Allu's son looks very happy. His son Ayaan, can be seen sporting a black t-shirt while his daughter can be seen in a white outfit. Allu wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan #brothersisterlove"

Many fans left positive comments on the post. Most of the comments were emojis. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Mahesh Babu's post

Mahesh Babu uploaded a similar post like Allu. His son Gautham and daughter Sitara were spotted in the picture. Mahesh's kids could be seen sporting traditional wear and sitting on the carpet. Both the kids were smiling for the camera. Mahesh also added a small caption about the celebration. He wrote about the bond between a brother and sister as well. He wrote, "Celebrate the eternal bond of love, protection, and care!! #HappyRakshaBandhanâ€¬â€ªStay home stay safe"

Many fans and admirers also commented on this post. A few fans mentioned how adorable Mahesh's kids looked. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Mahesh Babu's Instagram

Both the actors are very active on social media and keep posting regularly to keep their fans and followers updated. Prior to this post, Allu had uploaded another picture of his daughter on stairs. He mentioned how 'happiness lies in baby steps'. The post gained many likes and comments from fans. Take a look at his post.

Mahesh had also uploaded a video of his daughter dancing. His daughter could be seen in a white outfit dancing gracefully. The post gained many likes and comments. Take a look at it here:

Promo Pic Credit: Mahesh Babu & Allu Arjun's Instagram

