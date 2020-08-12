Mahesh Babu & Thalapathy Vijay To Star In AR Murugadoss' Film Together?

South superstars Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay are two popular names in the regional cinema movie industry. However, they have never worked together. Recently, an old video of Mahesh Babu and director AR Murugadoss went viral over social media. The short clip was from a promotional event of Mahesh Babu's Tamil film debut Spyder, during which filmmaker AR Murugadoss talked about making a film with the two stars, Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay.

Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay together in a film?

On Mahesh Babu's birthday, August 9, a Twitter user shared this old video clip of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss. Here, the director spoke about having an idea of featuring Mahesh and Thalapathy Vijay in the same film. He also added that he has shared his idea with some directors and they gave a positive response.

Explaining his idea, Ar Murugadoss said that the Telugu version of their film would feature Mahesh Babu as the protagonist and Thalapathy Vijay in a negative role, while in the Tamil version, Thalapathy Vijay will be the hero and Mahesh Babu villain. He further shared that while pitching his idea to a director he said that he would not do this film without either of these stars. This is a throwback video film from the year 2017.

The fan account captioned the post as: And the love continues Hope this becomes true Memorable video forever. #HBDMaheshBabu #HBDSuperstarMahesh from #Thalapathy Vijay FANS #Master #SarkaruVaariPaata

Fans' reactions

Fans and viewers seemed to be excited to see this amazing pair on screen. Several fans retweeted the post. One of the users wrote, "Waiting for this combo".

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen with Rashmika Mandanna in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was released in January 2020. It reportedly grossed more than Rs 200 crores at the box office. He will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Bigil, released in 2019. For his next, he has been roped in for two films. Namely, Master and Thalapathy 65.

