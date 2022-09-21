Last Updated:

Mahesh Babu Completes First Action-packed Schedule Of 'SSMB 28'; Pooja Hegde To Join Soon

Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his highly-anticipated film, tentatively titled 'SSMB28'. It also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role.

Mahesh Babu has joined forces with Trivikram Srinivas for his highly-anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB 28. The first schedule of the project, which went on floors earlier this month, has been wrapped up by the actor and the makers have now shared details about the second schedule. 

Announcing that the action-packed schedule has been completed by Mahesh, the production banner Haarika & Hassine Creations revealed that the second bout will begin post-Dussehra and will also have Pooja Hegde onboard. 

Mahesh Babu completes the first action-packed schedule of SSMB 28

Taking to their Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 21, the production banner mentioned, "First schedule of #SSMB28 has been completed with some kick-ass high octane epic action scenes." They added, "The second schedule will start post Dussehra with our Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu & butta bomma @hegdepooja." 

Mahesh Babu will be seen in a completely different avatar in the movie, which reunites him with director Trivikram after a span of 12 years. They've earlier worked together on films like Athadu and Khaleja. S Radha Krishna will be bankrolling the project under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, while S Thaman is composing the music. 

The movie also marks Trivikram Srinivas' third outing with Pooja Hegde after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha, Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

More on Mahesh Babu's work front 

The actor is teaming up with RRR helmer SS Rajamouli for a project, details of which were shared by the latter at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022. He was quoted by ANI as saying, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It hit theatres on May 12. 

