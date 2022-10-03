Actor Mahesh Babu whose mother Indira Devi passed away recently in Hyderabad due to health issues immersed the ashes in Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday. Indira Devi died in the wee hours of September 28. After immersing the ashes in Haridwar, the actor was spotted performing a puja for his late mother on the ghats.

Mahesh Babu's mother's mortal remains were kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans and actor's fraternity friends to visit, followed by the last rites which were performed at Maha Prasthanam. Soon after the demise, both Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar penned an emtional note while paying their heartfelt tribute.

Clad in a white dhoti and a pancha kattu, an emotional star was seen immersing the ashes while the other pictures showed him performing a small puja along with his family members.

Mahesh Babu at Haridwar today pic.twitter.com/Eql33d7tLd — Viking (@ronaldo_mb_dhf) October 2, 2022

Mahesh Babu recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted an old picture of her mother. In the caption, he added hearts as he remembered his late mother. On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of the late Indira Devi in which she can be seen wearing a green saree while posing for the camera. In the caption, she stated how deeply they will miss her and promised that she will shower all the love on her son and grandchildren that she received from her. She wrote, “We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me.. I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more… We love you, mummy… Sending you endless love and light” (sic)

During the last rites, several celebrities arrived to pay their respects to the late Indira Devi which included Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Trivikram Srinivas among others at Mahesh's house in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Instagram/Urstrulymahesh/Twitter/@MBCULT67251919