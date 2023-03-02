Mahesh Babu Flexes His Muscles In Viral Photo, Wife Namrata Shirodkar Drops Fiery Comment

Mahesh Babu is one of the fittest celebrities of the Telugu film industry. The actor has a strict workout regime and never misses an opportunity to sweat it out in the gym. Recently, he shared a glimpse of his arms day.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata took to social media and dropped a couple of photos. In one of the images, he could be seen flexing his ripped physique. The vascularity in his arms was visible. He wore a grey T-shirt teamed with matching shorts. In another photo, the actor could be seen posing with his trainer at the gym. Sharing the photos on social media, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Arm Day !!"

Take a look at the post below.

For the unversed, the Pokkiri star has his personal gym. Namrata Shirodkar calls the gym his 'den'. On Mahesh Babu's Instagram picture, Namrata dropped fire emojis. Fans also praised how fit their favourite star is.

Mahesh Babu's work life

Mahesh Babu is all set to feature in Trivikram Srinivas's next project, tentatively titled SSMB28. Before this, they worked together on superhit movies including Athadu and Khaleja. The upcoming title also features Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela in lead roles. As per reports, SSMB28 will be released on August 11, 2023.

Moreover, the actor also announced his film with RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. It is tentatively titled SSMB29 and reportedly will be a globe-trotting action adventure. The movie will be based on Indiana Jones franchise by director Steven Spielberg.