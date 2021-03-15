Mahesh Babu Gives A Glimpse Of Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major', Fans Get Excited

Upcoming Telugu biographical film Major is one of the widely anticipated movies of actor Mahesh Babu. The movie is based on the braveheart of the 26/11 attacks, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie is produced by Mahesh Babu's production company G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Netizens have fans have been waiting for a glimpse of his look from the film. Much to their surprise, Mahesh Babu released a short clip giving a sneak-peek of actor Adivi Sesh's character from the film.

Mahesh Babu gives the first glimpse of 'Major'

The video begins with the words 'Major' Sandeep Unnikrishnan. 'The hero of 26/11. We remember.' The 27-second video proceeds to show Adivi Sesh standing in a room which is on fire. The door, the furniture and just about everything in the room is set on fire. There seems no possible route to escape as well. In the background, a voice on a walkie-talkie is heard calling out to the major by saying, "Major Sandeep, do you copy me? Are you there? How many are there?" The video also revealed that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on March 28.

As soon as the video was dropped, fans have showered a lot of love on it. One has said that the movie will be one of the greatest ones ever made and another wrote that it is going to be the best patriotic film ever made in Tollywood. See their reactions below:

Major movie's release, cast and other details

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and written by Adivi Sesh. The film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. The cast of the film includes Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Revathi among others. This movie will also mark Adivi's reunion with Sobhita after their successful espionage thriller film Goodachari. The film is set to receive a theatrical release on July 2, 2021. The poster of the film was shared by Mahesh Babu on his Instagram. Adivi is donning a uniform and has a gun in his hand.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film

The actor will be next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It is directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The cast of the film includes Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The movie is slated to release in January 2022.

