Mahesh Babu Likely To Make Hindi Debut After Saying 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me': Report

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu sparked a controversy with his remark – 'Bollywood can't afford me' – while promoting his productiom Major earlier this year. However, it seems like the actor might have to go back on his words, as reports claim that he will be making his Bollywood debut.

Actor Mahesh Babu likely to make his Hindi debut with Rajamouli's film?

While the collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli has been confirmed months ago, a report by Bollywood Life states that the film is set to be a pan-India project. The film will also be catering to Hindi belts, unlike the usual Mahesh Babu movies, and will be launched in Bollywood in a grand manner, the report stated. The plans regarding this project in Bollywood were reportedly the reason his last film Sarakaru Vaari Paata was not dubbed in Hindi, and his upcoming film with Trivikram would also not be releasing in the language.

Moreover, the movie is set to Rajamouli's next project after his latest film RRR earned over a whopping Rs 1000 crore. Out of this over Rs 250 crore came from the Hindi version, so a similar kind of marketing and buzz is likely to be created for the Mahesh Babu film. A wide Hindi release and a top Bollywood producer coming on board the project could be the other factors that contradict Mahesh Babu's controversial statement.

Mahesh Babu had sparked a controversy when asked about his plans to star in Bollywood films. The Bharat Ane Nenu star replied, "I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don’t want to waste any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here."

Meanwhile, Mahesh was last seen in Sarkari Vaari Patta, which earned close to Rs 200 crore worldwide, but wasn't a huge success at the box office as it witnessed a decline after the first weekend. The actor starred opposite Keerthy Suresh. The film was directed by Parasuram.