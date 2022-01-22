Mahesh Babu Pens Special Birthday Wish For Wife Namrata Shirodkar; 'You Are My Rock'

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, on Saturday, took to his official Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for his wife Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday. He dropped a beautiful picture of Namrata and called her his 'rock' in the caption. In the picture, Namrata can be seen flaunting her bright smile as she posed for the camera. Take a look at the post.

Mahesh Babu pens sweet note for Namrata Shirodkar on latter's bday

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Mahesh Babu posted a picture in which Namrata Shirodkar can be seen sitting happily and posing for the camera. As for the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday NSG... You are my rock ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you for sharing my world with me... @namratashirodkar."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are married for 18 years now. They tied the knot on February 10, 2005 and welcomed their firstborn, Gautham in the year 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. Earlier in an interview published by National Herald, Namrata had recalled how she met Mahesh on the sets of Vamsi. She revealed that when they met, they knew that they want to spend their lives together. She stated that even though Vamsi did not do well commercially, the film is so special to them.

Namrata also shared that it took four years for them to get married. She said that it was important for Mahesh to convince his family that she was the right choice and for those four years, she just had to wait and they hardly met each other. She also shared that she have her own 'bouts of anxiety' during those four years, however, she was sure she wanted to get married only to Mahesh.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's untitled project. Rajamouli along with his father KV Vijayendra Prasad is trying to develop a jungle-based adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones for Mahesh. The source informed Pinkvilla that there are several other ideas, however, it is this 'African Jungle film' that the pair wants to explore next. The source revealed that both- Rajamouli and Prasad feel Mahesh would be the 'best fit' to play a wanderer on the lines of the protagonist in Jumanji and Indiana Jones. Once the major part of the story writing is done, then only 'one shall have a clearer picture by the end of this year.' If everything goes as per the plan, with little from the ongoing coronavirus, the film will go on floors sometime in the second half of next year.

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh