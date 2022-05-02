Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Trailer Leaked Online; Fans Express Anger

South superstar Mahesh Babu, who last minted praises for his stint in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is now gearing up to essay a dual role in his upcoming flick, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor will play the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker who is tasked by the government to bring a fraudster to justice. Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role alongside Mahesh Babu.

The release date of the much-anticipated South actioner is just around the corner, however, in an unfortunate turn of events, snippets of the film's trailer were recently leaked online. Fans of Mahesh Babu have now taken to Twitter to express their anger, thereby calling out the irresponsible behaviour of the makers of the film.

Netizens react as Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer is leaked online

For those unaware, the snippets of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer were leaked just hours before the trailer launch event, which will be held on Monday, May 2. In the leaked clips, Mahesh Babu looks fierce as he gears up to take down all the goons in an action-packed manner. Netizens have taken to Twitter to question the makers, one of them wrote, “#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer Leaked #MythriMovieMakers Should Take Care of Leaks. Once or Twice will be ok But it’s repeating again and again". Take a look at it below:

#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer Leaked#MythriMovieMakers Should Take Care of Leaks.



Once or Twice will be ok

But it's repeating again and again #SarkaruVaariPaata #MaheshBabu #KeerthySuresh — CINE EXPLORERS (@CineExplorers) May 1, 2022

Touted to be an action-thriller movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata supposedly revolves around the theme of corruption, which takes place at government offices. This detail of the plot was shared by the leading lady of the film, Keerthy Suresh, in one of her previous Instagram live sessions. Although makers have shared hints about the plot of the movie, details about the characters of Sarkaru Vaari Paata yet remain unknown.

Helmed by Parasuram, the upcoming movie is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Mahesh Babu Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. Initially, Sarkaru Vaari Paata was scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2022, however, the release date was deferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Telugu-language action-comedy will make its way on the silver screens on May 12, 2022.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PARASURAMPETLA