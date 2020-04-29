Mahesh Babu To Play A Spy Again In SS Rajamouli Upcoming Film? Find Out

Mahesh Babu, last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru will soon collaborate with Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli for an espionage thriller. The upcomer that is produced by K.L. Narayana will reportedly go on floors in 2021. A recent media report revealed that Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of a spy, reportedly inspired by that of James Bond.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' Completes 14 Years; Director Puri Jagannadh Expresses Gratitude

The Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli movie is currently in the pre-production stage. Interestingly, the last time Mahesh Babu played the role of a spy was for A.R. Murugadoss' Spyder. The movie released in 2017 also features Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's last movie Sarileru Neekevvaru managed to hit the bull's eye. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, reportedly earned more than 200 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Goofs Around With Daughter Sitara As Duo Makes Funny Faces At Camera

Also Read | Ram Charan & Jr NTR Take Up 'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli's Home Cleaning Challenge, Watch

What's next for Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli?

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is in talks with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for an upcoming movie. The movie is reported to be a family entertainer with an impactful social message. Although the makers have not divulged any casting details, however, there are reports that the movie is currently in the scripting stage. Reports suggest that the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and MB Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Gets Slammed By Director Prashant Kumar For Calling 'Parasite' A Boring Film

As for SS Rajamouli, the director is busy with RRR. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The upcoming movie is slated to release in January 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.