Mahesh Babu's Mother Indira Devi Passes Away Due To Ill Health; Fans Send Condolences

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi recently breathed her last in Hyderabad due to some health issues. It was recently reported that his mother had been suffering from age-related health issues and was admitted to AIG Hospital. The fans of Mahesh Babu have been extending their condolences to the actor as well as his family while grieving the loss of his mother.

As per various media reports, it was recently revealed that Mahesh Babu’s mother passed away in Hyderabad. She breathed her last at 4 am on Wednesday. The reports claim that his mother’s mortal remains will be kept at the Padmalaya Studio from 9 am to 12 pm for everyone to visit and pay their last respect. The last rites will be conducted at Maha Prasthanam today.

The statement issued by Mahesh Babu’s family read, “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam."

On the other hand, legendary actor Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his official Twitter handle and penned a note on the demise of Mahesh Babu's mother. He extended his deepest condolences, to actor Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members. He wrote, "The news that Mrs. Indira Devi has passed away is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace , I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members."

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ 🙏, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Soon after the news of Mahesh babu’s mother’s demise broke online, his fans rushed to Twitter and expressed their grief over his loss. They even extended their condolences to the family while hoping for them to stay strong during this tough time.

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh