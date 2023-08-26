Mahesh Babu's Old Post Goes Viral After Allu Arjun's National Award Win For Pushpa

Telugu star Allu Arjun won his maiden National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj in the 2021 pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Congratulations flooded in for the Icon Star from all quarters after his historic win. Meanwhile, an old tweet from Mahesh Babu has also gone viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Allu Arjun celebrated his National Award win with his family and director Sukumar.

The actor-director duo is currently working on Pushpa 2.

Mahesh Babu had backed out from doing Pushpa back in 2019.

Mahesh Babu's loss is Allu Arjun's gain

Interestingly, it has come to light that the acclaimed director Sukumar's initial choice for the lead role in Pushpa was not Allu Arjun but Mahesh Babu. An old post shared by the Sarkaru Vaari Paata dated March 4, 2019 has resurfaced after Allu Arjun's triumph at the 69th National Film Awards.

In it, Mahesh Babu announced his decision to opt out of Pushpa due to creative differences with Sukumar. "Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a filmmaker par excellence. '1 Nenokkadine' will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film," Mahesh Babu shared back then.

(A screen grab of Mahesh Babu's old tweet going viral | Image: Mahesh Babu/X)

With Allu Arjun's victory for the role, social media has been abuzz with fan reactions. Many asserted Mahesh Babu was at a loss as he missed out on the opportunity to essay the role. Some lauded Allu Arjun for embodying Pushpa Raj completely.

Devi Sri Prasad wins National Award for Pushpa

Apart from Allu Arjun, Devi Sri Prasad also clinched the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Pushpa. Devi Sri Prasad's captivating compositions including tracks like Srivalli, Oo Antava and Saami Saami played a pivotal role in the film's resounding success.