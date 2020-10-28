Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Captures Their Little Girl Sitara Having Her 'Brain Food'

On October 27, actor-producer Namrata Shirodhkar took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her little girl Sitara. In the picture, Sitara was seen engrossed in a book. While Instgaramming the photo, the actor stressed on the importance of reading and how it can help kids in the long run. The caption of her post read, "Inculcate reading in your kids!! It’s meditative and interesting", along with a heart-exclamation emoticon. She also added #BarinFood to her caption. Scroll down to take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's recent Instagram post about reading skills.

READ | Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Join Family Lunch To Celebrate Sudheer Babu's Wife's B'day; See Pics

Within a couple of hours, the Vamsi actor's post managed to garner more than 73k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over "cute" and "beautiful" Sitara as they flooded the comments box with red-heart and heart-emoticons. A comment on the post read, "Absolutely! And it's fun...and you'll never be bored or lonely again" while a follower of Shirodkar wrote, "Agree! Books can be the best friend". On the other hand, Namrata's actor-sister Shilpa Shirodkar also showered love as she left a few heart-exclamation emoticons below the post.

READ | Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Flaunts Her Early Diwali Gift

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's children

Interestingly during the nationwide-lockdown, the 48-year-old actor has shared numerous adorable moments with her kids. Apart from writing a heartwarming birthday post for her kids, Sitara and Gautam, Namrata has also given a peek into their hobbies and new learnings. Earlier this month, the Telugu actor shared a video, in which her kids were seen taking up swimming lessons and acing it. In the caption of the video, Shirodkar wrote, “My babies are ready for the Olympics, Acing their own game each time!! All areas covered I say !! Get out there and exercise! Play some sport!! It keeps your brain stimulated”.

READ | Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Team To Fly To US For Shooting: Reports

Apart from giving glimpses of her kids' growth and development, Namrata's social media feed is flooded with selfies, self-portraits and family pictures. She also keeps sharing motivational thoughts with her 2M Instagram follower. In a recent post, she talked about how an individual can sort everything by unplugging themselves for a few minutes.

READ | Mahesh Babu's Family Tree: Brother Ramesh Babu, Sister Padmavathi And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.