After 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', Fahadh Faasil And Aparna Balamurali Reunite For 'Thankam'

On Tuesday, a media report published on an online portal revealed that Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali would be reuniting for a new Malayalam film. The forthcoming movie that is titled, Thankam, will be directed by Theeram fame Saheed Arafath. Besides Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, the cast of Thankam will include actors like Joju George and Dileesh Pothan.

Early last year, the makers of Thankam had released the first look poster of the upcomer, which managed to earn rave reviews from the audience. Thankam director, in a recent media interview, revealed that Aparna Balamurali would be playing a significant role in the crime drama. The movie will reunite Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali after Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016).

According to reports, the Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali starrer was supposed to go on floors in December last year. However, due to some production problems, the movie's shooting was postponed to May. But, with the current situation, the makers are uncertain about when the film will start shooting.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Malik. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Dileesh Pothan in the lead is reported to be a period drama. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is directed by Mahesh Narayan and produced by Anto Joseph under his production banner Anto Joseph Film Company. The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee soon after the lockdown ends.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil's Maheshinte Prathikaaram co-star is soon going to make her Kollywood debut. Aparna Balamurali will be making her Tamil-language debut with Soorarai Pottru. The movie, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life.

The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

