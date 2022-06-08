'Major' Box Office Collection, Day 5: Adivi Sesh-starrer Struggles To Maintain Pace

Telegu actor Adivi Sesh starrer Major has been strongly holding on to the box office business, despite receiving tough competition from Vikram. The film saw collections falling on the weekdays, despite a decent opening on June 3. The film that performed well during the first four days of its theatrical run, witnessed a drop on day 5.

Being filmed on a low budget and hailed as career-best for Adivi Sesh, not much is there for the makers to lose when it comes to film's business. For the film, Adivi Sesh steps into the titular character of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was one of the brave hearts during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Apart from Sesh, the film features a stellar lineup of stars, including Prakash Raj, Unnikrishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murali Sharma, Revathi, Anish Kuruvilla, and Abhinav Singh Raghav among others.

Major box office collection Day 5

Looking at the box office collections, the film witnessed a slight dip as it raked in Rs 2.50 Cr in India net on its fifth day for all the languages. Adivi Sesh’s biographical action-drama which has been receiving decent reviews at the box office is struggling to maintain its spot in the rat race after the tremendous success of veteran star Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram.

Major witnessed a spectacular opening after it had minted Rs 7 Crore on the first day. Followed by this, the film had a good weekend after it maintained its pace and earned Rs 5 Crore on Saturday, Rs 7 Cr on Sunday, and Rs 3 Crore on Monday. The current box office tally of the film stands at around Rs 38 crores. Though the film might fail to attract a large number of moviegoers, however, Adivi Sesh has been receiving rave reviews from the fans.

The official Twitter handle of Andhra Box Office India shared a video that showed how the actor recreated the life of Major Sandeep through his impeccable acting skills. Ever since the patriotic drama has been released while clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Vikram, it is slogging to maintain its spot at the box office and rake in good business.

