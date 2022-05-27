'Major' Ticket Prices: Adivi Sesh-starrer Opts For Lowest Rates Among Post-pandemic Films

Adivi Sesh is currently all-set for the release of his biographical action film Major, which will be based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that shook the city to its core. The actor will be seen taking on the role of the late soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life during the attack at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The film is scheduled to release on June 3, 2022, and the actor took to social media to announce some great news about the ticket prices of the film.

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major ticket price

Adivi Sesh took to his social media account on Friday and had a special announcement to make for his fans and followers. The actor revealed that the ticket prices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been priced at the 'lowest rate' as compared to any film released post-pandemic. He revealed the prices as well and shared a picture of a ticket with the announcement that in Telangana, the Major ticket price has been set at Rs 150 and Rs 195 in single screen theatres and multiplexes respectively.

On the other hand, in Andhra Pradesh, Major's ticket will cost Rs 147 in a single screen theatre, while it will cost Rs 177 at a multiplex. Sharing the news, he wrote, "#MajorTheFilm MANA cinema. So, we decided to give you the LOWEST PRICES for ANY film post-pandemic. Sharing my love, Sharing my heart."

Major trailer

The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was one of the many martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He died while putting his life on the line to save civilians and rescued 14 hostages before his death. The trailer of the film gave viewers a glimpse of what he went through in the city's darkest hour before he passed away. After a number of members of his team were injured, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan chased the terrorists on his own and managed to gather them in the Ballroom at the hotel. However, this is when he sacrificed his life and his final words were to his team as he said, "Do not come up, I will handle them." NSG commandos later eliminated the terrorists Unnikrishnan had gathered in the northern part of the hotel. The Major release date is scheduled for June 3 and fans can't wait to watch Adivi Sesh on the big screen.

