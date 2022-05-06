Malayalam Actor Manju Warrier Confirms Sharing Screen Space With Ajith Kumar In 'AK 61'

It's no secret that Ajith Kumar's upcoming film is tentatively named AK 61. Featuring the blockbuster trio of director H Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor and the actor himself, the shooting of AK 61 has already started. The latest development regarding the project is that Ajith Kumar will share screen space with Malayalam actor Manju Warrier.

Manju Warrier to join hands with Ajith Kumar for AK 61

As per several media reports and Pinkvilla, there was a buzz around AK 61 that the makers have signed Manju Warrier to headline the role of a female lead in the movie. Reportedly, it was director Vinoth who wanted a fresh face opposite Kumar in the forthcoming film, and he found the perfect fit in Manju Warrier.

However, it is important to note that an official confirmation regarding the same was awaited from the creators of the film. Neither Manju Warrier nor Ajith Kumar had confirmed or denied the reports when it had come up initially.

Manju has now finally confirmed that he was indeed a part of the movie. She was asked about it at a recent event, where she confirmed the news, without giving other details. She shared that it was a good project, for which both, she and the makers were keen to collaborate.

The upcoming project will become her second Tamil film. Previously, she essayed a pivotal role in the Dhanush-starrer Asuran.

Just days ago, Lyca Productions officially confirmed roping in South megastar Ajith Kumar as the main lead of their next venture tentatively titled AK 62. While announcing AK 62, the production house confirmed that the music of the film will be composed by acclaimed South musician Anirudh Ravichander. While Ajith Kumar headlines the lead role, further details of the cast and crew are kept under wraps.

The official statement by the makers read, "We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar 'AK 62' to be directed by Mr Vignesh Shivam, music composed by Mr Anirudh, produced by Mr Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr GKM Tamil Kumaran. The shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year and release by mid next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon. Lyca is very proud and happy to have joined hands with Mr Ajith Kumar."