Malayalam Actor Rizabawa Dies At 54 Due To Heart Ailments; Report

Veteran Malayalam actor Rizabawa has passed away at the age of 54 while undergoing treatment in a hospital. The actor had a flourishing career in the 90s as he shot to fame playing villainous roles in Mollywood. He was popularly known for his character John Honai in the 1990 film In Harihar Nagar. Several fans took to their social media to pay a tribute to the late veteran actor and his contribution to the film industry. Rizabawa is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law.

Rizabawa dies at 54

Renowned Malayalam actor Rizabawa breathed his last on Monday, September 13 while undergoing treatment in a Kochi hospital for heart-related ailments. The family of the late actor confirmed to PTI that Rizabawa was admitted to the hospital three days ago, where the actor passed away on Monday afternoon.

More on Rizabawa's movies

With over a hundred films and dozen of television series, the Mollywood actor was one of the most reputable actors in the Malayalam film industry, He was particularly known for his villainous persona and made an image of the dreadful villain of the 90s. Rizabawa made his silver screen debut in the 1990 film Doctor Pashupathi and went on to appear in films like Chambakkulam Thachan, Kaaboolivala, Aniyan bava Chettan bava and Niram. Some of his most popular movies include Kabuliwala, Nerariyan CBI, Cover Story, and Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava. Rizabawa was also an accomplished voice actor and has been dubbed for movies like Sevenes, Pranayam, The Hit List and Nidra.

(Inputs from PTI)

(IMAGE: JRAMPRAKASH TWITTER)