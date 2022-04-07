Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan On Ventilator Support After Bypass Surgery; Details Inside

Popular actor, director and screenwriter Sreenivasan, who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry and is well known for playing comedy character roles in Malayalam and Tamil films has been admitted to a private hospital. Various media reports suggest that the veteran actor recently, underwent bypass surgery due to his blocked arteries.

Sreenivasan undergoes bypass surgery

Reportedly, Sreenivasan's health condition worsened with each passing day after he complained of chest pain and was admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kerala. On March 30, he was moved to Apollo Adlux Hospital after suffering complications due to heart issues.

In one of the tests, it was revealed that the 66-year-old actor was suffering from triple vessel disease, following which he underwent bypass surgery after which he was put on ventilator. Reports also suggest that the Malayam star is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit where, his oxygen levels dropped after which he was put on ventilator support. As of now, he is stable now and is responding well to the medicines, and has been shifted to the intensive care unit from the ventilator support. As soon as the news surfaced online, the actor’s fans flooded social media with speedy recovery and get well soon messages.

More about Sreenivasan

Sreenivasan has worked in over 225 films in his career. He is not just an actor but also an outstanding scriptwriter, and visionary filmmaker too. Sreenivasan won the Kerala State film award for best film, for his directorial project Vadakkunokkiyanthram, released in 1989. He has also bagged the National Film Award for Best Film on other social issues for his directorial Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala in 1998. Moreover, he has also penned scripts for films such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Gandhinagar 2nd Stret, Varavelpu, Sandesam, Oru Maravathoor kanavu and more.

Image: Instagram@khafaentertainment