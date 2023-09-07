Mammootty Birthday: Actor Looks Sinister In Bramayugam First Look Poster

Malayalam star Mammootty turned a year older on Thursday (September 7). On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Bramayugam unveiled the film's first look poster. It offered a glimpse of the film's gritty theme.

3 things you need to know

Bramayugam is all set to hit the theatres in early 2024 in multiple languages.

The film will also feature Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan and Amalda Liz alongside Mammootty.

The film will reportedly be shot in Ottapalam and Kochi.

Mammootty embodies the essence of evil

In the special poster of Bramayugam, Mammootty is depicted in a sinister and malevolent avatar. With a bare torso, hair combed backwards, wearing a bead necklace, a short beard, and stained teeth, his devilish smile captures the essence of a dark and evil character he is set to portray in it.

This poster also hints at Mammootty's transformation into a character that embodies the essence of a devil or wicked force, adding an air of intrigue and mystery around the film's narrative. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, "#HappyBirthdayMammukka ! ✨Here is a Special Poster from #Bramayugam ! #Bramayugam starring @mammootty #Mammootty Written & Directed by @rahul_madking."

(A poster of Mammootty from Bramayugam | Image: Instagram)

The poster has generated significant excitement among movie enthusiasts, raising expectations from Mammootty's performance in Bramayugam. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed Bhoothakaalam, the film is set for a pan-India release, spanning Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Mammootty's legacy in films

Mammootty, who began his acting journey in 1971, has achieved numerous accolades throughout his career, including three National Awards, eight Kerala State Awards and a Padma Award. With over 450 films across multiple languages to his credit, the actor remains an iconic figure in Indian cinema, known for his dedication and prolific output, even after more than five decades in the industry.